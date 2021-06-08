The Family Man 2 Actor Abhay Verma Shares Message, Raghu Ram's Indian Idol Audition Video Goes Viral

It has been only a few days since the second season of The Family Man started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and fans have already started “demanding" the third chapter. Viewers are especially quite impressed by the performance of new inductees on the show.

One such is Abhay Verma who plays the role of misguided youth, Kalyan aka Salman, who kidnaps Srikant Tiwari’s daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) on Tiwari’s nemesis Sajid’s order. The actor has been receiving an overwhelming response for his terrific portrayal from all quarters.

Read: The Family Man 2: Kalyan Aka Abhay Verma’s Video Message is Winning Hearts on the Internet

Raghu Ram shot to fame as a judge on one of the most popular reality show on TV - MTV Roadies. But not many people know that Raghu himself once appeared as an Indian Idol aspirant, who was rejected at the audition. An old video of him auditioning before the judges back then - Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam - has surfaced now.

The video shows Raghu at the Delhi auditions of the show, years ago. He enters the room and starts stretching before singing, to which Farah Khan says that he is wasting time from the two minutes that he has.

Read: Raghu Ram’s ‘Prank’ Indian Idol Audition Video Surfaces Where He Called the Judges ‘Rude’

Film producer Boney Kapoor has reacted to reports of daughter Anshula Kapoor’s hospitalisation. Anshula, who is actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Janhvi’s step-sister, was reportedly admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 5.

On Sunday evening, Janhvi was clicked visiting the hospital, where veteran actor Dilip Kumar is currently admitted. She was also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor. A source close to the Kapoor family told ETimes, “Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked."

Read: Boney Kapoor Gives Update on Daughter Anshula Kapoor’s Health After Her Hospitalisation

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant is popular for entertaining people through her hilarious posts and comments on social media that often go viral. She is often called the drama queen because of her antics that draw people’s attention towards her.

Recently she shared a picture of herself on social media in which she donned a different look. This time she came in front of the fans as a shape-shifting serpent.

Read: Rakhi Sawant Shares Naagin 6 Poster With Her Picture

Actor Peal V Puri, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019, has received support from colleagues in the industry who have vouched for his innocence. Producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza are among those who extended support to Pearl, claiming that he had been framed.

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar is the latest celeb to have spoken up regarding the case, expressing concern about the possible impact of this case on Pearl’s career. She had collaborated with the actor on the hit music video Teri Aankhon Mein.

Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Says Rape Accused Pearl V Puri was to Sign a Big Film: Now Everything is Lost

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here