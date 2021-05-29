The Family Man 2: Amazon Prime Video Issues Gag Order to Samantha Akkineni

The makers of The Family Man have found themselves amid controversy since the trailer of the second season dropped due to the alleged portrayal of Tamil people in poor light. Samantha Akkineni who reportedly plays a suicide bomber in the series was trolled massively for playing the part of an extremist from Tamil roots. Now it is being reported that the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has issued a gag order to the actress barring her from speaking about the show.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a trade source as saying, “There are always protests to certain characters or portrayals in films or series, this comes since the audience are only exposed to a small part of what to expect, which could look a certain way. In the case with Samantha’s character in The Family Man 2, people have taken an objection to her character, but they have not really seen the full range of what she portrays”.

Talking about the gag order issued the source said, “Amazon Prime Video like most content creators would like to avoid controversies prior to the release of their venture. The gag order to refrain from speak about the show is exactly that, so the audience feeling and sentiments that have been hurt can be assuaged.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had written a letter of complaint to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, against The Family Man 2 web series, seeking a ban on it.

The second season of The Family Man is set for release in the first week of June.

