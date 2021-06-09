Some users on social media pointed out the skin tone of Samantha Akkineni, who plays the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s web series The Family Man 2. Netizens talked about how the show has confined itself to the existing beauty stereotypes. Now, the makers, popularly known as Raj and DK, have responded to why it was necessary for Samantha to look a certain way.

Raj said, “It’s really the character. At the end of it, if we look down upon such things in the context of beauty by saying somebody is dark, somebody is fair, here she is a soldier. She is a warrior, a weapon, a person who is living under harsh, rough, and edgy circumstances. So, it’s like how she learnt to fight so convincingly, I don’t know if you have seen a female character fight so convincingly before, all credits to Samantha, the idea was to make her into that.”

He added, “It’s just the right get-up for her, it’s not about beauty or making her less desirable.”

DK also opined, “If she has to look a certain way, she has to be fit. She had to learn martial arts for the role, learn the language and she also had to look a certain way, dress in a particular way. It’s the whole packaging and there is no commentary about the skin colour. This is just the way she is.”

The Family Man 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Priyamani in important roles.

