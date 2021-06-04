The Family Man 2 Co-creator Raj Nidimoru Gorges on Pizza As He Binge-watches New Season, See Pic

Amid controversies over its depiction of Tamil people and their culture, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man Season 2 has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video, which released the web series almost four hours before the scheduled premiere on June 4 at midnight. As soon as the new season dropped on the streamer, Raj Nidimoru took to Instagram to share a picture of him gorging on pizza and watching the show. Posting the photo on Raj and DK’s common Instagram profile, the director-writer wrote, “Out of our hands… and on to the world! Pizza time now."

Hours before the show’s premiere, Raj and DK had penned a long note on social media, describing the challenges of creating the second season of their acclaimed series while being surrounded by loss and suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, ‘The Family Man’ season two has proved to be our most challenging project yet

“These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times," Nidimoru and DK wrote.

The Family Man season two, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, was scheduled to return earlier this year but it was postponed following the controversy around the streaming platform’s shows ‘Tandav’ and ‘Mirzapur 2’.

