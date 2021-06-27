Family Man 2 Director Says Lonavala Question Should 'Never' Be Answered And We Couldn't Agree More

The question- What happened in Lonavala between Suchi (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar)- has been bugging The Family Man fans for more than two years now. Viewers were pinning their hopes on the second season so that the Lonavala ‘mystery’ would come out in the open but creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK left it unattended. Now, we suspect this will always be open to interpretation.

At the Dial M For Films session organised by MAMI, Raj, DK and co-director Suparn Verma opened up about the real reason behind why they held off on revealing ‘What happened in Lonavala?’ in the latest season of The Family Man.

In season 1, Srikant Tiwari’s (Manoj Bajpayee) wife, Suchi, goes on a business trip to Lonavala with her friend-cum-colleague Arvind. It is implied that she either comes close to or actually cheats on her husband Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) with Arvind. The second season ends with Suchi telling Srikant that there’s something she’s been wanting to share with him. The screen fades to black as she is about to speak.

“We are not actually hiding anything. We are dropping hints as to what’s happening and you have a fair sense of what could have happened and what are the alternatives so we are letting them be that way. Also, at some point in the writer’s room, we decided that the audience will find out when Srikant finds out. You all get a sense of something happening. Srikant is also suspicious about what happened, but you will find out when he finds out," DK said about the Lonavala ‘mystery’.

The makers further said that they did not expect the amount of curiosity the Lonavala plot has generated. Suparn, on the other hand, pointed out that the season one ended with Delhi almost dying and all the audience could care about was what happened in Lonavala.

“That’s symptomatic of us, right?" He said before implying how the whole discussion reeks of sexism. “If Srikant and Saloni (Gul Panag) were alone in a room nobody would even bother to ask what Srikant did in Lonavala. Just because it’s a woman everybody wants to know."

Suparn added, “I think that’s the question that should never be answered for as long as the show runs. Why should it be answered? Why can’t Suchi be her own woman and have her own life and privacy?"

The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here