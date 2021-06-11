The Family Man 2 Ending Explained: Raj and DK on What Really Happened, Introducing Covid-19

Spoilers for The Family Man 2 follow below.

If you sat down to watch the new season of The Family Man, you may not have been prepared for an ending as thrilling and ambiguous as the one you get. But luckily creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, writer Suman Kumar and co-director Suparn Varma gave some clarity on what it all means.

The second season ends with a mysterious person sitting in Kolkata, getting ready for a Chinese mission Guan Yu, which is likely to hit the northeast region of the country. The scene is set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed.

“The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it’s fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write,” Raj told Indian Express.com.

Director Suparn Varma also hinted that it’s not going to be an easy ride for Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari as his personal life is set to unravel in the next season. “We have teased a different emotion with the Srikant and Suchi scene in the kitchen. So there is a big bomb waiting to explode anyway.”

Will Suchi (Priya Mani) finally tell Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) what actually transpired between her and Arvind in Lonavala? Well, fans will have to wait for the third season for that.

