The Family Man 2: Fans Declare Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni Show 'Masterpiece'

The Family Man season 2 has finally arrived and fans can’t keep calm. Ever since the first season of The Family Man ended, fans had been desperately waiting for the makers to announce the new season. On Thursday, fans were in for a huge surprise when Amazon Prime Video released the second season of the hit spy series almost four hours before the scheduled premiere. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series. Apart from Manoj, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumaar, and Sharib Hashmi reprise their roles in the show.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and feedback about the latest season, and their reactions were extremely positive, with some dubbing it as “a masterpiece."

One fan wrote, “A Masterpiece by RAJ & DK. One of the greatest Indian Web series that meets the international standards of filmmaking. Hats off to the team. @BajpayeeManoj hits the ball out of the park with his fantastic performance. @Samanthaprabhu2 is excellent." Another fan tweeted, “Just finished watching #TheFamilyMan2. A Masterpiece." A user said, “Done binge-watching the HIGH-OCTANE #TheFamilyMan2. Sheer brilliance was shown on every single frame, @rajndk phenomenal piece of work! Not a fan of Samantha but I am now, this has to be her BEST EVER performance. I was deep down rooting for Raji but at the end of the day it is what it is!"

Check out some of the reactions here:

#TheFamilyMan2 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐A Masterpiece by RAJ & DK. One of the greatest Indian Web series that meets the international standards of filmmaking. Hats off to the team @BajpayeeManoj hits the ball out of the park with his fantastic performance @Samanthaprabhu2 is excellent — SRKing (@iamSRKingg) June 3, 2021

का ज़ोरदार खेला बनायेला हो..माने धुंआ धुंआ करदेहला बिल्क़ुले।Again masterpiece sirr.. become more big fan or yours everytime after release.Thank you sir(bhaiya) for giving us such good times in middle of this pandemic.@BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2#TheFamilyMan2— Anurag Verdhan Singh (@mr_verdhan) June 3, 2021

Done binge watching the HIGH-OCTANE #TheFamilyMan2 Sheer brilliance shown on every single frame, @rajndk phenomenal piece of work! Not a fan of Samantha but I am now, this has to be her BEST EVER performance. I was deep down rooting for Raji but end of the day it is what it is!— Kumar (@KumaReloaded) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyManSeason2 i loved it ❤️. it's gripping n perfect for Bing watching.@Samanthaprabhu2 . I've never seen u in this Avatar.U nailed it. Nobody could have played the character better than u. @BajpayeeManoj u own the series. no words can explain ur performance .— Suraj (@DrOreo599) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 has been watched.What an engaging thriller ❤️ 6th to 9th episodes were racy @BajpayeeManoj is the legend & we need to love him more pic.twitter.com/3fEmcUUzW8 — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) June 4, 2021

Halfway through #TheFamilyMan2 ! Must say a lot research has gone into this! @BajpayeeManoj is brilliant Asusual and @Samanthaprabhu2 is a killer already ✌️Gonna start the rest 4 episodes now ! — Cinematic ✨❤️ (@sakxedge) June 3, 2021

Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the second season of the edgy action-drama series gives a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. The show is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here