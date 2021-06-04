movies

The Family Man 2: Fans Declare Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni Show 'Masterpiece'
The highly anticipated season two of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man season 2 has finally arrived and fans can’t keep calm. Ever since the first season of The Family Man ended, fans had been desperately waiting for the makers to announce the new season. On Thursday, fans were in for a huge surprise when Amazon Prime Video released the second season of the hit spy series almost four hours before the scheduled premiere. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series. Apart from Manoj, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumaar, and Sharib Hashmi reprise their roles in the show.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and feedback about the latest season, and their reactions were extremely positive, with some dubbing it as “a masterpiece."

One fan wrote, “A Masterpiece by RAJ & DK. One of the greatest Indian Web series that meets the international standards of filmmaking. Hats off to the team. @BajpayeeManoj hits the ball out of the park with his fantastic performance. @Samanthaprabhu2 is excellent." Another fan tweeted, “Just finished watching #TheFamilyMan2. A Masterpiece." A user said, “Done binge-watching the HIGH-OCTANE #TheFamilyMan2. Sheer brilliance was shown on every single frame, @rajndk phenomenal piece of work! Not a fan of Samantha but I am now, this has to be her BEST EVER performance. I was deep down rooting for Raji but at the end of the day it is what it is!"

Check out some of the reactions here:

Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the second season of the edgy action-drama series gives a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. The show is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

first published:June 04, 2021, 07:47 IST