The Family Man 2: How the Character of Uday Mahesh’s Chellam Sir was Planned

Uday Mahesh has directed two films and acted in close to two dozen. He has worked with who’s who of Bollywood and the southern film industries, but even then he is surprised by the adulation he is getting for playing Chellam sir in The Family Man 2.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. I never expected this kind of popularity for this character. Even while dubbing, I had no clue that this is going to be so popular,” says Uday Mahesh.

How did the makers plan for such a character? “There’s a mystery about the character. Maybe the makers would like to reveal more about Chellam sir later.”

He further says, “When I went to the sets for the first time, Raj and DK gave me a brief about the character. They told me that Chellam is a retired, super conscious spy. Whatever they fed me, I performed, so only the writers know the background and what’s between him and Srikant.”

He adds, “They were very particular about this character’s behaviour like changing phones and sim cards. I think that’s what an experienced spy would do. Also, his spy life is over and he doesn’t want to get involved in daily works. I think that’s why they showed me in a temple living a peaceful life.”

A lot of social media users have requested the makers for a Chellam spin-off. “That would be a great honour,” says the actor.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani in important roles.

