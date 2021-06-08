The Family Man 2: Kalyan Aka Abhay Verma's Video Message is Winning Hearts on the Internet

It has been only a few days since the second season of The Family Man started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and fans have already started “demanding" the third chapter. Viewers are especially quite impressed by the performance of new inductees on the show. One such is Abhay Verma who plays the role of misguided youth, Kalyan aka Salman, who kidnaps Srikant Tiwari’s daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) on Tiwari’s nemesis Sajid’s order. The actor has been receiving an overwhelming response for his terrific portrayal from all quarters. Taking to his Instagram account, Abhay shared a heartwarming video, thanking viewers for showering him with all the love and support. He also thanked The Family Man creators Raj and DK for giving him the opportunity to play Kalyan on the critically acclaimed web series. Check out his video below:

Abhay first grabbed the limelight on social media when Akshay Kumar launched the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on PM Narendra Modi. The film is titled Mann Bairagi and it features Abhay in the role of PM Modi.

Apart from this, Abhay has been a part of several popular ad campaigns in his career. He started off as a model and eventually made his way to the entertainment industry. He has featured in OTT shows like Little Things and Marzi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here