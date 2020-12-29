The Family Man 2: Makers Promise an Explosive Season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

The critically acclaimed Amazon Prime web-series The Family Man is set to return with season 2 in 2021. On Tuesday, the OTT platform shared the first-ever poster of season 2, which promises an explosive sequel.

In the poster, a person can be seen putting together a bomb whose timer read '2021.' They captioned the poster, “Don’t know about the timer here, but we’re exploding with excitement.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who headlines the show tweeted that the team has presented a New Year's gift for their fans. He wrote, "Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. (The wait is over. We have brought a New Year's gift for you. Open carefully) #TheFamilyManOnPrime.”

The show has been created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK consisting of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In a recent interview with PTI, Nidimoru had said about season 2, “This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up.”

The Family Man marks the Hindi web debut of south superstar Samantha Akkineni. Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panang, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others also star in the show.