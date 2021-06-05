The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni's Web Series Leaked Online

The Family Man 2 is the latest victim of cyber pirates Tamil Rockers, which leaked the web series hours after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. As per a report in India.com, the new season of the Family Man has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks high-profile projects. It puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. They previously leaked movies such as Dil Bechara, Penguin, Petta, Maharshi, iSmart Shankar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dear Comrade, Saaho, and Hindi Medium.

Meanwhile, ever since the first season of The Family Man ended, fans had been desperately waiting for the makers to announce the new season. On June 3, fans were in for a huge surprise when Amazon Prime Video released the second season of the hit spy series almost four hours before the scheduled premiere. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series. Apart from Manoj, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, Dalip Tahil, Darshan Kumaar, and Sharib Hashmi reprise their roles in the show.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and feedback about the latest season, and their reactions were extremely positive, with some dubbing it as “a masterpiece."

