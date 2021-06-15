The Family Man 2: Priyamani Has Best Answer to What Happened in Lonavala Between Suchi, Arvind

The second season of The Family Man has once again left fans intrigued by a climax after it did not reveal the “Lonavala mein kya hua tha (What happened in Lonavala)" mystery. In the first season, Priyamani’s character Suchitra aka Suchi goes to Lonavala with her colleague and friend, Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) for an official meeting but the plot seemingly implies that something happens between the two that night. Fans were hopeful that the makers would resolve the Lonavala mystery in the second season, but it didn’t happen, much to their disappointment.

Now, Priyamani has responded to the unresolved mystery in The Family Man 2. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani hilariously said, “See, I can give you two answers. One is, ‘Whatever happens in Lonavala, stays in Lonavala.’ The second one would be, ‘Aap Chellam sir se poochiye. Shayad Chellam sir ko pata hoga (Ask Chellam sir, maybe he knows the answer).’ Because Chellam sir knows everything. So, whichever you want to pick, you can pick.” In the show, Suchi is married to Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

In an earlier interview, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK admitted that they knew they were going to “get a little bit of a bashing" for once again not resolving the mystery. DK had told Film Companion, “Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have them. It’s unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."

