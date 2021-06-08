The Family Man 2: Raj and DK Explain Why There are Long Tamil Sequences in the Show

The second season of web show The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a constantly deceiving detective, is making all the right noises. The creators—Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK—opens up about how lying adds a dimension to Bajpayee’s character.

“The irony in the first part was that Srikant lied and Musa probably believed him, but guess what, Srikant also bought into Musa’s lies so convincingly. In this season, Raji straightaway caught his lie and spoke the truth,” said DK.

To this, Raj added, “What’s amazing is that the character of Srikant Tiwari is so flawed. You’re not only lying to your wife and kids but even to Milind who is going through PTSD. We don’t know if it was real or not but probably he lied there as well. It’s not for effects but for the greater good as per Srikant. The idea is to accept the flaws, and as long as there is some integrity then there is a hero.”

They also talked extensively about the use of Tamil language for long sequences in the show.

DK said, “I can also imagine and we were aware of it. For us, we wanted to tell a story in the most authentic way. We had to have a character speaking in Tamil and everybody speaking in their language for that matter. But purely for the length of the scene, you can’t start cutting down them. Thinking that there is too much Tamil, so let’s cut it seems like compromising the character in the milieu. We had to give it the same time and treatment as a character that’s speaking Hindi. For example, if you want to know more about Prime Minister Basu or Milind, you give them the time to speak their mind, so we deliberately did the same for the Tamil characters in the story. We gave them the time so that people could understand their motivation and feel their emotions.”

He added, “From a purely commercial angle, it may feel like a tight rope we are walking.”

Raj opined, “We believed in the audience that they would give us a little more leeway and openness, so that we can show a little more and they won’t be frustrated already. Even when a representative from Amazon saw the first season and there was a long sequence in Malayalam, he clapped and said ‘yes, this is the idea of pan-India.’”

