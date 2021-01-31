The Family Man 2 Release Postponed Amid Tandav and Mirzapur Controversies: Report

Of late there has been increasing demand to censor content on OTT platforms. This conversation has picked up pace after Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, landed in a soup for 'hurting' religious sentiments. A couple of FIRs filed against the OTT platform showcasing Tandav and the makers of the web series are also being discussed in court.

Now, a report suggests that popular series The Family Man, which was going to premiere its second season on February 12, may delay release indefinitely. Apparently the streamer does not want to release The Family Man 2 when the platform is mired in unwanted controversies.

While it’s not clear whether Family Man 2 has any ‘provocative content’ or not, the streamer does not want to take any chances. In fact, the trailer of the series, which was to release on January 19, will now be out closer to the new streaming date, whenever that may be.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also served notice to the popular streamer over 'maligning' district Mirzapur's image in the popular web series of the same name.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea.

As far as delaying The Family Man 2 is concerned, the makers were unavailable for comment.