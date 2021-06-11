The Family Man 2 Star Sharad Kelkar Shares Best Fan Theories: 'Arvind Is the Real Villain'

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who appears as Arvind in The Family Man, has said that a section of fans believe Arvind is the “real villain" of the show. He praised the compelling writing of the show that has engaged fans. “Take for instance the Operation Zulfiqar in season one. So many people believed that Arvind was behind it. The assumptions are there; about why I’m in the show in the first place. ‘Arvind will be revealed as the villain; he’s a terrorist.’ All these assumptions were made in the previous season. And that’s the beauty of the writing," Sharad told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

“That’s because of the show. People are involved and have evolved with the show. They are attached to the characters. If your audience is attached to you, that means your show is good," he added.

The Family Man, created, co-written, and co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. A third season has been teased. The Family Man 2 also marks the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni who plays Srikant’s nemesis Raji.

The Family Man 2 also stars Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Basra among others.

