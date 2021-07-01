The Family Man 2 Star Shreya Dhanwanthary to Play Crucial Role in 'Looop Lapeta'

Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen in an important role in the forthcoming film Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Shreya became a household name after her incredible performances in the series “Scam 1992” and “Family Man”. The makers were looking for a popular and strong actor to match up to Taapsee and Tahir (who play Savi and Satya respectively), and Shreya, who has worked with Ellipsis previously, was the instant choice for the part of Julia in the new-age millennial film.

“There were many reasons for me to take up the film. The part offered to me was so delicious I couldn’t say no. I took my first steps with Tanuj and Atul from Ellipsis. The title is so loopy. And because I am always itching to try something new and crazy, which is what Looop Lapeta is," Shreya said in a statement.

“Looop Lapeta", produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, and directed by Aakash Bhatia is scheduled to release this year. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

