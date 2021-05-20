The Family Man 2 Trailer: Samantha Akkineni Gets Best Compliment from Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on South star Samantha Akkineni for her act in the trailer of the upcoming web series “The Family Man 2". The trailer dropped on Wednesday. “This girl has my heart @samantharuthprabhuoffl," wrote Kangana, sharing a snapshot of the trailer featuring Samantha. The second season of the popular web series The Family Man will premiere on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returns in the starring role with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

The new season will see Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show. The makers also released the trailer of the nine-part thriller which will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Creator and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said they are delivering on the promise that season two will be out by end of this summer. The show also features names from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal. The second season will stream on Amazon Prime India.

