The Family Man 2's Milind Aka Sunny Hinduja Reacts to His Fate in Show, Raji's Rescue Scene

This story contains a few spoilers, so don’t read it if you haven’t watched The Family Man 2 yet

Sunny Hinduja, who played Milind in Raj and DK’s popular web series The Family Man, has opened up about his character’s fate in the show. In the show, Milind is killed in the attack during Raji’s (Samantha Akkineni) rescue sequence. Sharing his reaction to Milind’s death in the show, Sunny told Indian Express.com, “His death was an important thing for the plot. The love I’ve received has overtaken all sadness. They’ve dealt with Milind’s character very sensitively. I think if a character needs to die in a show, he should get a hero’s death like Milind."

Talking about the process of shooting long single shots including Raji’s rescue scene, Sunny said, “Raj and DK just tell us to perform. All the action is in their mind. They do tell us about the choreography and the DoP also helps. Our rehearsals are like takes. From camera movement to people who are doing the action, you have to be very careful and hit the right mark at the correct timing. It’s a very tedious task, but they have mastery over that."

Sunny is all praises for his co-star Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the protagonist Srikant Tiwari. “He’s taught all of us so much. He’s the real family man and he’s made us his family. He taught me not to take oneself seriously, but the craft. So if you think my performance is good, I’ll credit him for teaching me so many things," Sunny said.

