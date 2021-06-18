The Family Man 2's Sajid Aka Shahab Ali on Scenes With Samantha Akkineni: 'Was Little Intimidated'

Delhi-based actor Shahab Ali returned in his negative role of Sajid in the recently-released series The Family Man 2. In the new season, he got a chance to work with South star Samantha Akkineni, and he is clearly awestruck.

“When the series directors (Raj and DK) told me that they had cast Samantha in the show, I was very excited. She is a big star and I really admire her. I had seen ‘Super Deluxe’ and some other films of her. In the beginning, I was a little intimidated. Actually, when the shoot started and we talked, nervousness turned into comfort. She is very focused and dedicated. I learnt a lot. The experience I had with Samantha will help me in future," he says.

Shahan, who comes from a strong theatre background, is open to working in South films, too. “If there is a good project, it doesn’t matter what language it is. I don’t even believe in medium. I do theatre, web series, ad, anything new where creative people want to do something good. The role has to be nice and that is my priority," says the actor.

