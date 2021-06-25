The Family Man 2's Shahab Ali Confirms Sajid, Raji Do Fall in Love: 'Those Scenes Were Edited Out'

Delhi-based actor Shahab Ali reprised his role as Sajid, a Kashmiri youth, in the recently-released series The Family Man 2. In the new season, Shahab got an opportunity to work with South star Samantha Akkineni, who plays Sri Lankan Tamil, named Raji. In the series, Sajid and Raji embark on a mission to kill Indian Prime Minister, Basu. Now, Shahab reveals that the series originally saw Raji and Sajid fall in love. Shahab says that the Family Man 2 did have a few “suggestive" scenes between Samantha’s character and Sajid, but they were deleted in the final stage.

“It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out."

Shahab added, “I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept (in the final version)." Asked if they shot any scenes that had physical intimacy, the actor further said, “We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)."

Earlier, talking about his experience working with Samantha, Shahab had told IANS, “When the series directors (Raj and DK) told me that they had cast Samantha in the show, I was very excited. She is a big star and I really admire her. I had seen her ‘Super Deluxe’ and other films. In the beginning, I was a little intimidated. Actually, when the shoot started and we talked, nervousness turned into comfort. She is very focused and dedicated. I learnt a lot."

The Family Man 2 sees Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha, who made her digital debut with the show. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the second season gives a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

