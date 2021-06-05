The Family Man 3 Details Out: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Will Take on Chinese Troops

The Family Man led by Manoj Bajpayee is returning soon with its third season. The espionage action-thriller is the brainchild of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj and DK. The new season rolled out on Amazon Prime Video revived many twists and turns from the first season. Back with an edgier story and a grander premise, the plot involves a new mission for Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee).

Soon after the second season debuted on the web, a report by Pinkvilla confirmed that there is a third season in the making. A source close to the development informed the portal that Srikant Tiwari, JK, and his colleagues will reunite again on a new mission. According to the post-credit scenes of season 2, the upcoming one will be set in the Covid times. The report further revealed that Srikant will not be fighting with the invisible virus, but he will be tackling the Chinese troops.

The creators of the series, through the lockdown last year, teamed up with their digital partner Amazon and together decided to take the franchise a step ahead by setting it in the Covid times.

The Family Man drama has so far unfolded in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir. In the second season, the story was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. The makers might be looking forward to the North Eastern belt of India for the major part of season 3. It will reportedly be set in Nagaland alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

