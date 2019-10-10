Raj and Dk's The Family Man has been getting a lot of love and traction from the audiences. While a major part of the show's appreciation is towards its storyline and sense of humor, there are some other factors and people involved who deserve due respect for the show's success.

One of these is Neeraj Madhav who played the role of Moosa on the show. Moosa's performance was one that swept fans off their feet as it showed massive unexpected changes in a character in a course of 10 episodes.

Neeraj Madhav has acted in romantic and comedy based roles in Malayalam cinema. The Family Man was his first experience playing a serious role and acting in a Hindi centric role as well as his debut in a show. Speaking to HT, Neeraj Madhav opened up on his experiences acting in an entirely new space.

He said, "In terms of acting, this (The Family Man) was something that I would love to do. I have mostly done lighter characters, parts that were mostly on the funny or the romantic side. I don’t really mind playing negative characters. I wanted to do something different."

Another major reason The Family Man went down well with the audiences was because the directors took the effort of including actors from diverse background, for the sake of portrayal and representational honesty on screen.

With Raj and DK, Madhav had the chance to improvise and experiment with his character as he saw fit. Talking about that he said, "Raj and DK are very progressive guys. They have this attitude of being so cool and not super dominant. They won’t come up and say, ‘Emote like this, or act like this’. The sophistication and subtleties that went into the character was my part, but it definitely was all there in the writing. The script was so well written that you would know what the character is."

Even though watch Neeraj Madhav on the screen was delightful, unfortunately, he will probably not be seen in the coming season of the show as he was killed off in the last episode of the previous season.

While this may be the end of the road for Neeraj Madhav in The Family Man, let's hope we see the actor get to play some interesting roles soon with the rise in his reputation and skills.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.