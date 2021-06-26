The Family Man Actor Shahab Ali Talks About Financial Crisis, Monalisa Dances to 'Aao Raja'

Actor Shahab Ali shares that he had to move back to Delhi, his hometown, during the lockdown and has still not come back to the City of Dreams. “Before the release of The Family Man, I was in a very difficult situation. All work had stopped and I vacated my flat in Mumbai and came back home. Even now, I am still here. Season 2 (of The Family Man) has arrived now and hopefully, things will change."

Bhojpuri actress and former lead antagonist of TV show Nazar, Monalisa is back to entertain her fans again, this time with a sizzling dance number video which she uploaded on Instagram. In the video, she is seen making sensuous dance moves on the hit song “Kundi mat khadkao raja” sung by Neha Kakkar.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for actor Arjun Kapoor, who turned 36 today. Malaika Arora shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. She shared a romantic picture with Arjun. In the photo, Malaika can be seen giving a warm hug to the actor. “Happy Birthday, my sunshine," Malaika captioned the photo alongside a series of red hearts.

TV actor Zeeshan Khan was planning to create a Guinness Book Of World Records by becoming, he claims, the first person to board a flight in a bathrobe. Of course he was stopped at the airport where the staff asked him to dress more appropriately.

A troll has accused Sofia Hayat of having a ‘one night stand’ with television actor Abhinav Shukla. The former Bigg Boss contestant Hayat has slammed the troll and also claimed that she didn’t know Abhinav until she googled him. She took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the messages received from the Instagram user in a post.

