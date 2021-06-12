The Family Man Actress Priyamani Says She's Been Body Shamed, Called 'Aunty', 'Black' on Social Media

Actors associated with The Family Man are being lauded for the success of season 2 of the web series. But not all feedback or criticism you get online is constructive, though. Actress Priyamani, who plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in both seasons, has talked about receiving comments on her body weight and skin colour on social media.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “Honestly speaking, my weight went up to 65 kilos and I did look bigger than what I am right now. So a lot of people have said, ‘oh, you look fat, you look big.’ Right now people are saying, ‘Why you looking thin, we like you when you were fat.’ I’m like, ‘hello, make up your mind. You like me when I’m fat or you like me when I’m thin?’ Being on the bigger side or being on the smaller side, it is each person to himself. Why do you want to body shame people saying, ‘oh you’re fat, you looking like a pig or…'"

People have commented on her skin colour as well, saying she’s “looking black." “I said, ‘Look, what is wrong, even if I am a dark-skinned person, first of all, change your opinion, don’t call anybody black because black is beautiful," she said.

“If I post something without makeup, half of them say, ‘Oh with make up your looking good without make up your looking like an aunty,’ So what! If not today, tomorrow you will also become an aunty. Then somebody said, ‘Oh! you are looking old’," she added.

Priyamani has starred in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies, and also appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan. In Bollyood, she is best known for her item number ‘1234’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express.

