The Family Man Creator Krishna DK on Lonavala Mystery: Much Bigger Things to Worry About

The much-awaited second season of Family Man was released on Amazon Prime on June 4, 2021. Fans went gaga over the second season as it concluded several cliffhangers from the first season. However, one mystery did not get resolved and left fans unsettled and curious – the “Lonavala mein kya Hua tha” mystery. The co-creator of the show, Krishna D.K, recently opened about the mystery on a web show hosted by comedian Sorabh Pant. On being asked “What happened in Lonavala,” Krishan DK said that the Lonavala mystery should not be getting so much attention and that there are bigger things to worry about than the Lonavala angle.

“Delhi was so close to getting destroyed, Zoya and Milind’s lives were in danger, and amidst all the ruckus, people want to know what happened in Lonavala,” Krishna said, replying to the question. He further added, “Me and other directors, including the writers, feel that this question has received attention more than it should have. Suchitra is a strong character who is driven by her own motivation and compulsions. She is free to make her own decisions. She shouldn’t be visible on screen as Shrikant’s wife only.”

Priya Vasudev Mani, popularly known as Priyamani, who played the character of Suchitra, has received immense hatred for Suchitra’s actions in the show. Most of the fans believe that the fictional character’s husband, Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee, was treated unfairly, which becomes the reason why her character is abhorred. In an interview, Priyamani said that she had got a lot of hate after season 2 compared to the first season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here