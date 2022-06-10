The Family Man Fame Shreya Dhanwanthary Is Hotness Overloaded In Her Sexy Beachwear; Check Pics

Shreya Dhanwanthary is best known for her performance in The Family Man and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. However, looks like the actress is on bikini picture posting spree these days. Lately, Shreya has been leaving everyone jaw-dropped with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Even on Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing on a beach in sexy swimwear. Under the clear sky and calm water, Shreya can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Needless to say, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s pictures are setting fire on social media and have left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. “Definitely looks like paradise,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Epic pictures from last three days! Just knew you as a power-packed actor but now also know you can be Super Hot too.” Superwoman, incredible, and fierce are some of the other words with which fans complimented the actress. Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also wrote, “Stellar picture, yo!” whereas Meiyang Chang commented, “Dhanwantary for MCU!”

On the work front, Shreya Dhanwanthary was recently seen in Amazon miniTV’s Gray which also starred Dia Mirza. Produced by Yuvaa Originals and directed by Sakshi Gurnani, the show was released on May 20.

