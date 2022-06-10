CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

The Family Man Fame Shreya Dhanwanthary Is Hotness Overloaded In Her Sexy Beachwear; Check Pics

Shreya Dhanwanthary's Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Latest Pictures (Photo: Instagram)

Shreya Dhanwanthary's Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Latest Pictures (Photo: Instagram)

Shreya Dhanwanthary is setting fire on social media with her too-hot-to-handle beach pictures - dare not to miss!

Entertainment Bureau

Shreya Dhanwanthary is best known for her performance in The Family Man and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. However, looks like the actress is on bikini picture posting spree these days. Lately, Shreya has been leaving everyone jaw-dropped with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Even on Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing on a beach in sexy swimwear. Under the clear sky and calm water, Shreya can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Needless to say, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s pictures are setting fire on social media and have left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. “Definitely looks like paradise,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Epic pictures from last three days! Just knew you as a power-packed actor but now also know you can be Super Hot too.” Superwoman, incredible, and fierce are some of the other words with which fans complimented the actress. Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also wrote, “Stellar picture, yo!” whereas Meiyang Chang commented, “Dhanwantary for MCU!”

Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary, best known for her roles in Family Man and Scam 92, is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary sets temperature soaring as she poses on a beach in a sexy swimwear. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary flaunts her perfectly toned body in latest pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary looks hottest ever as she drops breathtaking pictures from her vacation. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary has proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary’s beach pictures will make your heart skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram)
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary looks gorgeous as she poses in style in her sexy swimwear. (Photo: Instagram)

On the work front, Shreya Dhanwanthary was recently seen in Amazon miniTV’s Gray which also starred Dia Mirza. Produced by Yuvaa Originals and directed by Sakshi Gurnani, the show was released on May 20.

first published:June 10, 2022, 15:51 IST