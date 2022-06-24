The Family Man Fame Shreya Dhanwanthary Raises Temperature in Her Blue Bikini, See Pics

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is a Thalassophile and her recent Instagram entries prove it. After keeping us all hooked to the screen with her intense performances in shows like The Family Man and Scam 1992, the actress is surely making her fans awestruck with her bikini pictures. Continuing the trajectory on Friday, the actress dropped two series of pictures on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen posing on a yacht in a blue bikini. In the first set of pictures, she can be seen standing on a yacht, wearing a blue high-waist bikini.

Keeping her messy tresses open, Shreya completed her look by donning a baggy fitted multi-colour shrug atop the bikini. In the second set of pictures, she can be seen sitting on the same yacht while posing for the camera. These stunning pictures were taken against a mesmerising view. In one of the pictures, she can be seen playing around with her hair. After revealing her hot avatar, the actress has surely sent her fans into a frenzy.

Earlier, the actress shared a reel with her Instagram family, which is a video compilation of several clips from her Maldives vacation. Apart from striking stylish poses in sexy bikinis, Shreya in the video can be seen playing pool, relishing exotic drinks, experiencing deep-sea diving, and soaking in the sun. In the video, Shreya can also be seen indulging in several water sports and chilling by the pool. The actress dropped the video on June 15, with the hashtag, “Visit the Maldives.” Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Akash Bhatia’s directorial Looop Lapeta, which featured Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. Next, Shreya will be seen in R Balki’s Chup.

