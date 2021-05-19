The Family Man S2 Trailer Out, Manoj Bajpayee Has a New Powerful Nemesis in Samantha Akkineni

Putting an end to all anticipation, Amazon Prime Video today officially announced June 4, 2021 as the release date for the new season of The Family Man, created by Raj & DK. The trailer of the new season shows the return of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, as he is pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Speaking on the trailer launch, creators Raj and DK said, “As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise. The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”

The Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

