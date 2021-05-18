The Family Man S2 Trailer to Launch Tomorrow, is Samantha Akkineni Playing Suicide Bomber?

Staying true to their “summer commitment”, the filmmaker duo Raj & Dk are back with the trailer launch date for the new season of highly acclaimed Amazon Original The Family Man with a bigger scale, higher stakes and a new mission for the world-class spy Srikant Tiwari. The trailer for the new season is scheduled for launch tomorrow.

In the new season, Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji’ (essayed by Samantha Akkineni).

The series marks the digital debut of South star Samantha Akkineni who joins the ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

It is being said that Samantha will be seen in the role of a suicide bomber. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “One of the most crucial characters in the series is that of Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist organization and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee will be something to watch out for."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here