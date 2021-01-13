The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: All Eyes on Samantha Akkineni

The Family Man season 2 makers Raj and DK have teased fans with a small clip from the upcoming release. They also revealed that the trailer will arrive on January 19.

In the teaser of season 2, everyone is searching for agent Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee), who seems to have gone missing. His wife Suchitra (Priyamani) and kids are shown to be worrying about him as he does not pick up their calls.

Meanwhile, Srikant's team is on a mission and needs him too. We are then shown that Srikant is alive. Then he is seen firing a gun in an alley, blood dripping from his forehead. Samantha Akkineni, who plays a pivotal role in her debut web series in Bollywood, is also shown in The Family Man 2 teaser. She is dressed in a printed salwar kameez and gives an intriguing look above the camera. Her part in the series is highly anticipated.

Samantha has joined the action thriller in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha. All episodes stream from from February 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

