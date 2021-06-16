The Family Man's Darshan Kumar aka Major Sameer: Fans Think I'm from Pakistan

The sign that a negative character has become a hit is when he/she is really despised by the audience. This is exactly what seems to be happening with Darshan Kumar, who is receiving loads of hate for his The Family Man character Major Sameer.

In an interview with ETimes, Darshan shared that he has been getting lot of nasty messages from fans on social media. He said, “Fans were saying slogans like ‘Hindustan zindabad, Major Sameer murdabad’, ‘doodh maangogey kheer denge, Major Sameer Hindustan ki taraf dekha toh cheer denge’. They are abusing me like anything. They think I am from Pakistan. They have forgotten that I’m Darshan and I’m also from India (laughs)."

“I play a negative character, and basically am the mastermind of the plot. So, my friends and family are calling me up or messaging me and saying, “We hope you die in the next season, or something bad happens to Sameer,” he told MensXP.

Darshan has also worked in films such as Sarabjit, Mary Kom and NH10. His character’s storyline will continue in the next season of The Family Man, which has been recently announced.

