The Family Man's Priya Mani Raj Makes Fashion Traffic Stop and Stare

Priya Mani Raj, who recently made her Telugu OTT debut with Bhamakalapam, is giving major fashion goals to her fans. The pictures from her latest photoshoot are too hard to miss. The actress has posted a set of photos in a beige-coloured saree draped to perfection with an equally gorgeous black coloured blouse. She kept her ethnic look simple with minimal makeup.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priya said, “Don’t change to fit the fashion but change the fashion to fit you.”

Priya looked gorgeous in a beige-coloured saree designed by SareeBari. She paired the number with a halter neck sleeveless black coloured blouse. For accessories, she went with a set of bangles and a pair of pearl-studded earrings. She has rounded up the look with straight hair, detailed eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips.

Earlier, Priya had shared pictures in an abstract printed saree, which featured floral print in hues of red, black, blue, and yellow.

Priya was last seen in the crime thriller Bhamakalapam film written and directed by Abhimanyu. The film was released on the OTT platform Aha Telugu Video on February 11. The film has been receiving a phenomenal response from critics and audiences alike. In the movie, Priya is playing the role of Anupama Mohan, an ambitious homemaker, who runs a cookery channel on YouTube.

Priya is also judging a dance-based reality show Dhee14 Dancing Icon. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam. She is also part of a pan-India film titled Quotation Gang, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Sunny Leone. Priya also played the role of Suchi in Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series The Family Man.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.