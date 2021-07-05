The Family Man's Sharad Kelkar was 'Bullied’ for Stammering

Actor Sharad Kellar rose to fame through TV shows like Bairi Piya (2010), Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (2012), Agent Raghav (since 2015), and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar (2005). Later, Kelkar got his big break on the silver screen in 2013 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered him a supporting role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. But a negative supporting role got him typecast in the Bollywood industry. The year 2020 brought in great luck for the actor as he was offered Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laxmii. In the former movie, he played Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and in Laxmii, he essayed the role of a transgender.

The actor received critical accolades from both critics and the audience for the films. Fans were impressed by his acting chops and Kelkar proved that he was much more to offer as compared to a brawn. But not all people know that the actor, whose dialogue delivery has made people his fan, suffered from speech disorder in his childhood. Kelkar had fought a very long battle with stammering. Recently, in an interview with The New Indian Express, Kelkar revealed that he was ‘mercilessly’ bullied for stammering.

The actor said that he had never considered acting as a career due to his inability in speaking fluently. “But now look at me. I am in a profession that requires me to use my speaking skills,” he added.

The actor has also featured in various shows on the OTT platform, including Special OPS and Black Widows. Recently this year, Kelkar was seen in the second season of The Family Man. He essayed the role of Arvind, who appears to have a romantic subplot with Suchi, wife of Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). Fans had expected that the second season will solve the mystery behind what happened in Lonavala, where Suchi supposedly cheated on Srikant. Keeping the suspense intact, Kelkar said that maybe season 3 will unfold the secret. He had earlier revealed that he received death threats for 'coming in between' Srikant and his wife.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here