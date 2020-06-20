The Fault in Our Stars Actor Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-year-old Girl

Actor Ansel Elgort, who famously starred in the 2014 film The Fault in Our Stars, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl that same year.

A young woman named Gabby came forward on Friday via Twitter with claims that she first began messaging with the 26-year-old actor shortly before her 17th birthday, and he responded to her directly on the social media platform Snapchat.

Gabby, who did not reveal her last name, posted a lengthy statement alleging that she was 'sobbing and in pain' during the alleged assault with The Goldfinch star when she was a teenager, reported Daily Mail.

Representatives of the actor did not immediately respond to comment on the allegations.

In the post, she explained that she was crying and in pain during the alleged encounter. "Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in' I WASNT there in that moment mentally," she claimed in her post.

She added, "I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn't leave I was only 5'2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be."

Elgort recently starred in movie adaptation of The Goldfinch and is slated to appear in the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice for HBO Max as well as the Disney film from Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

