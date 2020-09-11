The Film Industry Has Often Been a Soft Target, Says Aditi Rao Hydari

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood as an industry, has come under fire for allegedly being a toxic place of work. The debates about nepotism and drug consumption in the film industry have also been doing rounds on social media. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the vilification of the industry and said it is a soft target.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aditi said, “I feel sad that my people are in the line of fire, and they are in the line of fire so often. I feel like somewhere it is sad and it is unfair. At the end of the day, we are an industry and like any other every industry has its flaws, but we all try and rise above the flaws, and we all try and do right by it and to each other.”

The actress also said that people often forget that the ones working in the industry are also human beings. She said she wishes things did not happen the way they are right now.

"The film industry has very often been a soft target and it is like damned if you do something, damned, if you don’t — that tends to happen most of the time," she added.

Aditi is currently seen in Telugu film V, also starring Nani. The film was released directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.