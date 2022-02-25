The Film That Made Pawan Kalyan Trust Saagar K Chandra to Helm Bhimla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, hit the theatres on Friday with a lot of praiseworthy reviews from the audience. Whether it’s the performance of actors or the brilliantly directed fight sequences between Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak has excelled in almost every aspect. Major credit for churning out such a brilliant film goes to director Saagar K Chandra.

Saagar’s name was not very widely known until he helmed Bheemla Nayak with Pawan. Saagar had earned the trust of Pawan to direct Bheemla Nayak, and the journey was very interesting.

Saagar belongs to the Nalgonda district in Telangana. He has worked as an assistant to many directors for several films. Saagar also worked with renowned actor and director Ravi Babu after pursuing his graduation.

Ayyare - Saagar’s first breakthrough as a director for a full-length feature film was Ayyare. Singh Aneesha, Sai Kumar, Vamshi Paidithalli, Rajendra Prasad and Sivaji comprised the cast of this film.

Appatlo Okadundevadu- This second film directed by Saagar was a hit and also won him a special jury award for best story, screenplay and direction. Appatlo Okadundevadu is set against the backdrop of certain events in Hyderabad. The events revolved around the life of a Ranji cricketer from the 1990s. The film was also a milestone in Nara Rohith’s career as he was nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards. The category was the best actor in a supporting role.

Pawan Kalyan watched Appatlo Okadundevadu and developed a liking for Saagar’s direction. Impressed with his directorial skills, he gave the responsibility of Bheemla Nayak to Saagar. Needless to say, Saagar didn’t disappoint the power star.

Saagar is being applauded for the fact that he managed to do justice with the remake of the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The director has managed to extract amazing performances from all actors.

