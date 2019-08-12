Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The First Look of Sivakarthikeyan, Pandiraj’s New Film Namma Veettu Pillai is Out, See Here

Directed by Pandiraj, Namma Veettu Pillai stars Sivakarthikeyan and Amu Emmanuel in lead roles. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The First Look of Sivakarthikeyan, Pandiraj’s New Film Namma Veettu Pillai is Out, See Here
Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Namma Veettu Pillai’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Sivakarthikeyan)
Loading...

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with director Pandiraj has finally got a title—Namma Veettu Pillai.

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter on Monday to announce the film’s name and share its first poster. It shows Sivakarthikeyan dressed in a green shirt, white sarong and black sandals. He is holding a sledgehammer in his hand with several men in the countryside backdrop running towards him. The poster has got over 17.6 thousand likes and 3.6 thousand retweets within four hours of release.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars Amu Emmanuel as the female lead, and Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Bharathiraja, Natraj, Soori and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Earlier, there was speculation that the movie would be titled Enga Veetu Pillai, after an old MGR film, but the makers decided to go ahead with Namma Veettu Pillai. Though it is yet to get a release date, according to various media reports, the film is likely to open in theatres by the end of September. Its music has been composed by D Imman, with Nirav Shah as the cinematographer and Antony Ruben as the editor.

Sivakarthikeyan's another film, Hero, is slated to release later this year on December 20. It also stars Arjun, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Produced by KJR Studios, Hero marks the first collaboration between music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sivakarthikeyan. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram