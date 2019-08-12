The First Look of Sivakarthikeyan, Pandiraj’s New Film Namma Veettu Pillai is Out, See Here

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with director Pandiraj has finally got a title—Namma Veettu Pillai.

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter on Monday to announce the film’s name and share its first poster. It shows Sivakarthikeyan dressed in a green shirt, white sarong and black sandals. He is holding a sledgehammer in his hand with several men in the countryside backdrop running towards him. The poster has got over 17.6 thousand likes and 3.6 thousand retweets within four hours of release.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars Amu Emmanuel as the female lead, and Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Bharathiraja, Natraj, Soori and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Earlier, there was speculation that the movie would be titled Enga Veetu Pillai, after an old MGR film, but the makers decided to go ahead with Namma Veettu Pillai. Though it is yet to get a release date, according to various media reports, the film is likely to open in theatres by the end of September. Its music has been composed by D Imman, with Nirav Shah as the cinematographer and Antony Ruben as the editor.

Sivakarthikeyan's another film, Hero, is slated to release later this year on December 20. It also stars Arjun, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Produced by KJR Studios, Hero marks the first collaboration between music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sivakarthikeyan.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.