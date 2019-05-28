Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding

After dating each other for several years, Deepika Paukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14-15 last year.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Deepika Paukone
Though it’s been a while since Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, her fans are still reeling in its aftermath.

Now, at a recent event in Mumbai, which she attended with Sabyasachi, Deepika revealed that the celebrated designer of exquisite Indian wedding wear was among the first people to find out about her wedding. Notably, information of her wedding was kept under wraps until the couple officially announced it days before their big day.

Talking about it, Deepika said, "The first person who even knew I was getting married was Sabya. It was about being a Sabya bride, but also about celebrating the parts of India where Ranveer and I came from. I orchestrated the whole wedding. Ranveer was quite busy and there was just so much to be done. Once we had most of the organization under control, we made a public announcement."

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film Chappaak, which is based on the life of Delhi-based acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Also starring Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role, it marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020, about two years after Deepika’s last outing Padmaavat, which also starred Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in important roles.



