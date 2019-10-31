The First Track from Dabangg 3 Titled 'Hud Hud' will Bring Out the Dancer in You
The first track from Dabangg 3 is out and it is a more upbeat and energetic version of the song Hud Hud Dabangg from the first film. Salman Khan shared the audio on Twitter.
Image: 'Dabangg 3' poster
Salman Khan's next release Dabangg 3 is highly anticipated by all his fans because of the huge popularity of the franchise. The first and second part of the films were superhits, and along with Salman Khan's charm and persona, it was also the songs that got people hooked to the franchise.
From Munni Badnaam Hui, Fevicol Se, Pandey Ji Seeti, to the title track, Dabanggg's songs are still popular. Now, the actor has released the first track of Dabangg 3, Hud Hud, which is a different take on the title track.
Even though, the video of the song hasn't been released yet, it is still an extremely energetic track that will make you excited for the film. It has been sung by Shabab Sabri, Divya Kumar and Sajid. Dabangg 3 also marks the comeback of composer duo Sajid and Wajid, who had also given their tunes to the first two films. Unlike the previous version which is peppy, this version gives off a more serious vibe in terms of lyrics and the course.
HUD HUD Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg #50DaysToDabangg3 https://t.co/FjbPwPRTJF@arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi #SajidWajid @wajidkhan7 @aslidivyakumar #ShababSabri @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia @TSeries— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 31, 2019
Meanwhile, Salman Khan dressed up as Chulbul Pandey for Halloween, along with his Jaan-E-Mann co-star Preity Zinta, who dressed as a lady cop from LA. The duo did not only share fun pictures posing in uniform but also shared a video where they asked their fans to be well-behaved.
Check it out:
#Dabangg3 @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/g8jKBOqKPB— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 31, 2019
Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep and more will be released on December 20, 2019.
