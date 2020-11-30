'The Flash' Halts Production After Member Tested COVID-19 Positive

Los Angeles: Production on The CW superhero series “The Flash” has been put on hold after a team member in Vancouver tested positive for coronavirus . According to Deadline, the asymptomatic diagnosis was confirmed through the rigorous testing protocols implemented by the show’s studio Warner Bros TV for all of its production employees. Contract tracing has been initiated following the diagnosis.

The studio is currently evaluating adjustments to the production schedule in order to resume filming without the affected employee and potential close contacts, who are self-isolating, a source said. “The Flash” was among a number of series filming in Vancouver whose start of production schedule was delayed because of a backlog at a local lab processing COVID-19 tests.

Starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen aka The Flash, the show was renewed for a seventh season in January 2020. The new chapter will also see series stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L Martin return.

Actors Brandon McKnight and Kayla Compton were promoted to series regular from their recurring status in season six.