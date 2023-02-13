After the Marvel Cinematic Universe succeeded with its time travel and multiverse collision with Avengers: Endgame and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, DC’s latest film The Flash seems to be heading to pull off something similar. The makers recently dropped the trailer where we see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen going back in time. The film has been created taking inspiration from its Flashpoint Storyline.

Back in 2007, the makers released Justice League’s The Flashpoint Paradox which revolved around The Flash teaming up with the members of Justice League to reverse an altered timeline to prevent a war between Aquaman’s Atlantis and Wonder Woman’s Amazons.

In the three-minute trailer, one gets to have a closer look at the life of Barry Allen. Flash is seen travelling back in time to the point, where he makes an oath to save his mother Nora from dying. As he goes back in time, fellow superheroes, Girl Of Steel (Sasha Calle) and two versions of Batman — played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck help him on his way. As Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time and change his past event, his attempt to protect his family also alters. He is then seen getting trapped in a different Universe and time zone where General Zod has returned.

The trailer has garnered immense love and appreciation from fans and movie lovers worldwide. In the trailer, Michael Keaton says, “I’m Batman,” which has made fans go crazy. One of them wrote, “Goosebumps overloaded ‘I’m Batman'". The Flash also marks Ben Affleck’s return as Batman for one last time.

A user wrote, “This feels bittersweet. Love seeing Ben Affleck as Bruce/Batman, that’s what I got excited about the most. Not Keaton. Affleck. But I know this is the last time I get to see him in this role and it makes me sad. Mad even. If only we could see Henry Cavill as well for the last time and at least give him a proper send-off, it would be great, not to mention fair. Really unfortunate the way it ended for him”. Ben Affleck too had earlier confirmed the news.

Written by Christina Hodgson (Birds of Prey), and helmed by Andrés Muschietti, The Flash will release on June 15.

