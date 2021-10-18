The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller's Superhero Suit Impresses Fans

DC comic fans were in for a treat this week as DC Studios released trailers for Robert Pattinson’s much-awaited Batman and Ezra Miller’s titular role as The Flash. The trailer for The Flash was released on Sunday and it gave fans a much better understanding of what they could expect from the upcoming superhero movie.

Ezra will be returning to the superhero role which he had earlier played in Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The upcoming Andy Muschietti directorial which is still in production as the trailer suggested, will also mark actor Michael Keaton’s return to the role of Batman after three decades. The trailer shows the silhouette of the iconic DC comic character appearing inside the Bat Cave.

Keaton will be reprising the role of Bruce Wayne. Keaton had donned the Bat suit in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. The trailer also shows Ezra pulling away a dust sheet under which there is a familiar shape, the Batmobile. Although viewers don't see the Batmobile, it does hint towards that as The Flash yells "Holy sh-t!" at the end of the trailer.Earlier, it was expected that Keaton’s appearance in the film would just be restricted to a cameo. But The Flash's trailer suggests that Batman's role in the film is going to be more prominent than initially thought since much of the trailer focuses on him, including both versions of the Flash visiting Tim Burton's Wayne Manor and then, his Batcave. The trailer even concludes with Ezra marveling over the 1989 Batmobile reveal.

The trailer also hints that there are two versions of The Flash in the upcoming movie as we see a glimpse of two Ezras in a scene. It is speculated that the character is playing two alternate multiverse versions of the superhero.

