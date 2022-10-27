The Ghost Actress Anikha Surendran’s Ethereal Diwali Look Is Too Good To Ignore

Actress Anikha Surendran has been on a roll lately. After sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan, she bowled the audience over with her noteworthy performance in Akkineni Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. She essayed the role of Nagarjuna’s on-screen niece, Aditi Nair, in the action thriller film. Owing to her acting chops, Anikha has cultivated a loyal fanbase on social media.

The 17-year-old actress often shares her whereabouts and stays connected with her fans through social media. On the occasion of Diwali, Anikha shelled out major fashion goals for her admirers as she shared a string of stunning photographs on Instagram.

In the pictures, the Viswasam star was seen posing for the lens in an ethereal white lehenga, with hints of gold, against an aesthetical backdrop. She accessorised her ethnic outfit with a pearl-encrusted choker and matching earrings, as well as gold rings and a bracelet.

In terms of her makeup, Anikha Surendran opted for a dewy look with smokey eyes and nude lips. She rounded off her look with a mid-parted hairdo tied in a ponytail. Along with posting the photos, Anikha wished fans a “Happy Diwali” in the caption of her Instagram post.

On the work front, Anikha Surendran, who kicked off her acting career as a child artist, is all set to finally take on the female lead’s mantle for Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh’s Butta Bomma. The upcoming Telugu film is the official remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Kappela. Anikha will be seen essaying the titular role in Butta Bomma, which also stars Arjun Das and Surya Vasishta in the lead roles.

The makers launched the latest poster of the Tollywood film on Diwali. Unveiling Butta Bomma’s poster on Instagram, Anikha wrote, “No matter how dark the circumstances are around, a heart filled with love will always shine.”

Butta Bomma has been produced by Sithara Entertainment. The film’s music is scored by Gopi Sundar while its cinematography is helmed by Vamsi Patchipulusu. The dialogues of this Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh directorial have been penned by Ganesh Kumar Ravuri.

