The Ghost Review: Nagarjuna's Action-Packed Fails To Keep It Together

The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru, focuses on the life of an Interpol officer, Vikram (Nagarjuna), and his quest to protect his sister’s daughter Aditi (Anikha Surendran). The plot of this action thriller revolves around Vikram and Priya (Sonal Chauhan), two Interpol officers who wage war on a crime syndicate in Dubai. Amid their mission, the duo falls in love with each other. The latter half of the film sheds light on Vikram’s strained relationship with his family. It also shows how the officer quits his job for his family.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Manish Chaudhari, Anikha Surendran, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar

Genre: Action thriller

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Producer(s): Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar

What’s shocking about Nagarjuna’s role in the film is that his life, as an Interpol officer, is shown to be similar to that of any other man with a 9 to 5 job. Vikram and Priya cross paths during an ambush at a terror camp. The duo takes on a battalion of terrorists and emerges victorious without a single scratch on their bodies.

The film fails to strike a chord with viewers in moments where it defies realism. The lack of logic and rationality in its story makes The Ghost’s plot quite far-fetched. In the aforementioned scene, while the battalion was equipped with advanced weapons, Vikram and Priya easily defeat it and casually walk out unharmed.

This fighting sequence may remind you of the romantic tango between bullets in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Circling back to The Ghost, to top the fight sequence off, Vikram and Priya also manage to share a kiss amid their fight with the battalion.

The latter half of the film is rife with fights and bloodshed. Beyond a limit, the fight sequences come across as redundant with no connection to the plot whatsoever. In the second half, Praveen depicts Vikram’s issues with his family, which do not hold any connection with the first half of the movie. The second half also seems a bit stretched and monotonous.

The biggest letdown of The Ghost is its lacklustre screenplay. However, the way Praveen connects the underworld with Vikram’s personal life is commendable. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan’s on-screen chemistry also worked wonders in making their love story appear believable.

Overall, The Ghost is a one-time watch if you’re an ardent fan of the action and thriller genres.

