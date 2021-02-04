The Girl On The Train Trailer: Netizens Heap Praise on Parineeti Chopra's Performance

The much-awaited trailer of The Girl On The Train was finally released by Netflix on Wednesday. Featuring Parineeti Chopra in the nucleus of a murder mystery, the upcoming thriller film is directed by Bard of Blood fame Ribhu Dasgupta. The Netflix original film showcases the life of Meera Kapoor, played by Parineeti, who is an alcoholic widow suffering from amnesia. Official adaptation of British writer Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name, the movie will release on the streaming site on February 26.

Parineeti herself is elated on seeing the reactions to the recently-released trailer. She revealed that since the release, she had charged her cell phone 4 times due to the amount of activity happening. Sharing a still from the film, she captioned the post, “Thank you - from the entire team. Our hearts our full."

As soon as makers released The Girl on the Train trailer, netizens took to social media platforms to hail Parineeti's new avatar. Fans loved it and put out their opinions on the micro-blogging site. While many praised the actress’ performance, some expressed their dislike. Take a look at the fans' reactions.

@ParineetiChopra. Wow. Seriously. Wow. You have no idea how happy it makes me see you do a role like Mira Kapoor. Finally, you’re getting the work you rightfully deserve. Super excited for #TheGirlOnTheTrain! — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) February 3, 2021

anyway... @ParineetiChopra I loved the trailer , i am so proud you and i can not wait for the film , i am loving this version you claim you are so much , so much love and appreciation to youuuu ♡ #TheGirlOnTheTrain — ` rita ` (@28_ERITA) February 3, 2021

My @ParineetiChopra is back I can't move my eyes from trailerThe trailer look so amazing I really don't have any word .And Pari ma'am you win our heart once again #TheGirlOnTheTrain #TGOTThttps://t.co/MuwjFMlxVg — Neha Bhimrao kedar (@neha_kedar) February 3, 2021

I haven't watched the original adaptation.I didn't the read the book too.But I'm very EXCITED to see #TheGirlOnTheTrain.The trailer is simply incredible and impactful with powerpacked performances from @ParineetiChopra, @aditiraohydari and @IamKirtiKulhari.Maza aayega.👌👍👏 pic.twitter.com/JwfCYf3CIc — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) February 3, 2021

The movie chronicles the journey of Meera, a voyeuristic divorcee and a lawyer with a dark past. To get over her loneliness, she becomes obsessed with a seemingly perfect couple she witnesses from afar. She soon gets unknowingly embroiled in a ruthless crime and takes it upon herself to solve it. Things take another turn as the murder mystery unfolds and the truths about her own life start revealing. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth.

In a recent interviewwith Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti also revealed that she had to tap into her innermost trauma to deliver the melancholy role in the movie.