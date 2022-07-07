The Godfather Actor James Caan Passes Away At 82

The Godfather actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday night, June 7, his family says. The noted actor was 82 at the time of his demise. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” his family said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement further read.

The cause of the death was not mentioned by the family in their official statement.

The actor is popularly known for essaying the role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. For this role, he bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. His role was also reprised in The Godfather II.

Apart from the Francis Ford Coppola directorial, he is also known for his films like Brian’s Song, Misery, Cinderella Liberty, and The Gambler among others.

In a career spanning six decades, Caan was born in New York in 1940. In 1965, Caan was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actor for the film The Glory Guys. The late actor was also nominated for an Emmy in 1970 for the film Brian’s Song.

James Caan was last seen on screen in 2021 in the film Queen Bees.

May his soul rest in peace.

