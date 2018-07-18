English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Grammys Will Move Back to Los Angeles for 61st Edition in 2019
After alternating between Los Angeles and New York for much of the Grammys history, the show moved to Los Angeles' Staples Center in 1999 after a public feud between then-Academy head Michael Greene and then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
(Image: Getty Images/ Image For Representation)
The Grammys, which were held last year at New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003, will return to Los Angeles for its 61st edition on February 10.
CBS said on Tuesday that the annual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Staples Centre, reports deadline.com.
Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on December 5.
After alternating between Los Angeles and New York for much of the Grammys history, the show moved to Los Angeles' Staples Center in 1999 after a public feud between then-Academy head Michael Greene and then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy.
"As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events," said Portnow.
