The Gray Man: Dhanush Covered In Blood, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans Hold Up Guns In First Look

The first look of the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man has finally been released. The Netflix film boasts a star-studded lineup including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze. The movie is based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The new pictures, shared by Netflix, tease an action-pack movie is in the making. Indian actor Dhanush was seen standing on the roof of a car with blood running down his face. The picture seemed to be a behind-the-scenes moment. In other pictures Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans were seen armed, waiting to shoot. Ryan was also pictured in what seems to be a chase scene, dodging a train. A mysterious Ana de Armas was seen standing at a party while fireworks lit the sky in the background.

Chris shared his solo picture from the movie on Instagram and teased the movie. The actor, who is reuniting with the Russo Brothers after Avengers: Endgame, introduced his character and said, “Lloyd Hansen. (The Russo brothers knocked this one out of the park!)”

The official synopsis of the movie reads: The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The Gray Man is set to release on July 22.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.