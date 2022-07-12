The Gray Man: Dhanush Single-Handedly Fights Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas; Fans Say It's Cakewalk For Him

A new video from Netflix’s star-studded film The Gray Man was shared by Russo Brothers on Monday and it has the attention of Dhanush’s fans. The actor shares an intense scene with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…<a href="https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@dhanushkraja</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheGrayMan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#TheGrayMan</a> <a href="https://t.co/abPLFxHq6B" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/abPLFxHq6B</a></p> <p>— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) <a href="https://twitter.com/Russo_Brothers/status/1546650635721797632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>The scene was shared by the Russo Brothers on Twitter and Dhanush’s fans showed their support. “Wat An From Fight #Dhanush,” a fan tweeted. “#dhanush superb fight scene in #TheGrayMan,” added another. </p> <p>However, a few pointed out that this scene seems nothing in front of the action-packed scenes Dhanush has done in Tamil films. “In Tamil movies, dude handles up to 20 people per fight.. this is gonna be a cakewalk,” a fan tweeted. </p> <p>Dhanush recently spoke about his experience of working on The Gray Man. He said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people.”</p> <p>On Monday, Anthony and Joe Russo, who are popularly known as the Russo Brothers, announced they were travelling to <a href="https://www.news18.com/india/">India</a> to meet actor Dhanush. They will also join a few lucky fans in India at the premiere of The Gray Man in Mumbai. </p> <p>In a video message that was posted by <a href="https://www.news18.com/topics/netflix/">Netflix</a> India on Youtube, the Russo Brothers said, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”</p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/">Latest News</a>, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.</p>