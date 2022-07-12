The Gray Man: Dhanush Single-Handedly Fights Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas; Fans Say It's Cakewalk For Him

A new video from Netflix’s star-studded film The Gray Man was shared by Russo Brothers on Monday and it has the attention of Dhanush’s fans. The actor shares an intense scene with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.
Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 13:44 IST
Dhanush plays a pivotal role in The Gray Man.
