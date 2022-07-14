The Gray Man: Dhanush Sprained His Neck Just One Week Before Shoot But Makers 'Found a Way'

Dhanush’s special appearance in Netflix’s The Gray Man has all his fans eagerly awaiting the south superstar’s Hollywood release. Directed by the Russo brothers, known for directing multiple films under the MCU banner, Dhanush makes an appearance as an assassin named Avik San in the spy thriller. Dhanush has recently opened up about filming the action sequences during a virtual press conference with the foreign press in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Even though this is his second film in Hollywood after The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir (2018) Dhanush said that the film made him re-look at himself as a newcomer. “I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works. I’ve done about 50 films – 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don’t get the chance to feel like a newcomer. The first time, it all happens in a blur. You don’t realise what’s happening. This time, I had an opportunity to look at myself like a newcomer. It was really amazing”, he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

But just a week before the shoot of his scenes, Dhanush had to deal with a minor setback. “It’s funny. Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like ‘What am I going to do?!’ The physio had just a week’s time to get me ready to match Ana’s speed [laughs]. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence,” he said about getting ready for his action scenes.

As an assassin, Dhanush has two major fight scenes in the film. In the teaser of one such fight scene released by Netflix, Dhanush is seen fighting against the combined brilliance of Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

Watch Dhanush’s fight sequence here:

The star-studded cast of The Gray Man, which revolves around the story of an ex-CIA mercenary, includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thorton, Jessica Henwick, and Rege-Jean Page among others. With a budget of $200 miliion, the Dhanush starrer is said to be Netflix’s most expensive film till date.

The Gray Man premiers on Netflix on July 22.

